Houston Rapper says Gunna stole "That's P" from him.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Rapper Gunna is celebrating a #1 album right now and when you’re on the top… people are going to come after you. That’s just exactly what’s happening! After the success of Gunna’s single “Pushin’ P” with Future, many social media accounts are using the lingo used in the song and on Gunna’s Instagram. According to Houston Rapper Sauce Walka, Gunna stole the lingo from him.

The Rapper sat down and explained what “P” means to him and in the Houston streets. *Warning Explicit language

Do you think Sauce Walka is over reacting or do you think he’s right to call it out?

Also On Power 107.5: