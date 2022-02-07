Diva’s Daily Dirt: Why Cardi B’s Defamation Win Changes The Blog World

Why Cardi B’s Defamation Win Changes The Blog World
Looks like the blogging world might be changed forever thanks to Cardi B’s latest court victory against YouTube Blogger, Tasha K.
As previously reported, the Bronx born rap star was awarded a total of $4 Million after a jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. This is all because Tasha K posted several videos back in 2019 on her Youtube page to her millions of followers, claiming the WAP rapper had several STIs and once worked as a prostitute. The videos included several made up disgusting details and serious allegations that were proven to be false by Cardi’s legal team.
Now experts say Cardi B’s win is very much historical when it comes to the blogger world. However according to the 1996 Communications Decency Act- section 230, YouTube can’t force
its creators/bloggers to live up to ethical standards that most journalists have to adhere to. Section 230 of the CDA, states,
“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
Meanwhile, bloggers may want to stick to solely the facts and take some pause when discussing celebrity matters online. As we foresee more celebrities defending themselves against defamation in the court of law.
Do you wish more celebs would take legal action against trolling?
Young Dolph Suspect In Court, Needs Court Appointed Lawyer
As we continue to grieve the loss of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, we learn more and more about the two young men arrested in his murder. According to the latest reports, Justin Johnson, 23, is being accused of fatally shooting the ‘Preach’ rapper and appeared in court again today for violating his sex offender registration charge.
During court today Johnson alerted the judge that he “doesn’t have any money for a lawyer.”
The judge of course is going to appoint Johnson with a public defender for the violation charge. Meanwhile he is still without an attorney for the murder charge he’s facing in the Young Dolph case.
PREACH: 10 Motivating Moments From Late, Memphis Rapper, Young Dolph [Videos]
PREACH: 10 Motivating Moments From Late, Memphis Rapper, Young Dolph [Videos]
1. Young Dolph Dropped 20K On Duke Students
Source:Phil_Lewis_ 1 of 10
Back in 2018, Young Dolph gave $20,000 to two Duke student-employees who got fired for playing his song “Get Paid” in a campus coffee shop pic.twitter.com/IDRDL3Ilju— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 17, 2021
2. He Gifted A TX Family With His Lambo
Source:spiffey_griffey 2 of 10
Yung Dolph “gave away” his lambo to a family in Texas. Hopefully they just flip it, because it’s above the taxable gift threshold and the property taxes/insurance on a Lamborghini are probably close to 10-15k a year combined all for a depreciable asset... expensive cars are dumb pic.twitter.com/HPtskhmTpc— Drip Dad (@spiffey_griffey) September 18, 2020
3. Impacting Lives
Source:Navjosh 3 of 10
Last year, Young Dolph gifted his $400k lambo to a super fan whose nail business suffered because of the pandemic.— Navjosh (@Navjosh) November 17, 2021
Dolph also gave the green light to the pregnant fan to sell the car so she can support her growing family 🙏🏽🐬 pic.twitter.com/rfErmoGqgh
4. Dolph's Music Was Timely & RelevantSource:Young Dolph 4 of 10
5. Always Putting Businesses On
Source:RapDose 5 of 10
7 days ago Young Dolph was showing love and promoting a local memphis cookie business he frequents and today they killed him right outside. Sad. pic.twitter.com/CUu307V5ew— KENNY BEAR! (@RapDose) November 17, 2021
6. Dropping Gems
Source:myahendi 6 of 10
Young Dolph speaking nothing but facts 😭 pic.twitter.com/kUdbqJf3xr— *•.¸♡ MP ♡¸.•* (@myahendi) November 17, 2021
7. The Influence
Source:MileTyClub 7 of 10
The impact of Young Dolph... pic.twitter.com/HEbQrbmV2s— Rotten Egg (@MileTyClub) November 17, 2021
8. He Was A Great Father To His Two Children
Source:RapDailyNews 8 of 10
Not only was Young Dolph a talented artist but he was a GREAT father pic.twitter.com/O7MxhuVDS8— Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) November 17, 2021
9. The Value in the Vision
Source:iamskeme 9 of 10
Young Dolph dropping gems for some Monday Motivation pic.twitter.com/KZjvYpB59p— DJ SKEME (@iamskeme) November 23, 2020
10. Giving Game
Source:MYCOMEUP 10 of 10
@youngdolph on walking away from 22 Million Dollars -“I stand on this Sh*t”— MYCOMEUP (@MYCOMEUP) April 29, 2021
📽 @mworthofgame ft/ @gilliedakid x @wallo267 & @YoungDolph #entrepreneurialculture #generation #millennial #news #culture #business #comeup #mycomeup #inspiration #motivation #youtube #youtubechannel pic.twitter.com/jHrzCYqafQ
