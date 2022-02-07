The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Why Cardi B's Defamation Win Changes The Blog World

Why Cardi B’s Defamation Win Changes The Blog World

 

Looks like the blogging world might be changed forever thanks to Cardi B’s latest court victory against YouTube Blogger, Tasha K.

 

As previously reported, the Bronx born rap star was awarded a total of $4 Million after a jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. This is all because Tasha K posted several videos back in 2019 on her Youtube page to her millions of followers, claiming the WAP rapper had several STIs and once worked as a prostitute. The videos included several made up disgusting details and serious allegations that were proven to be false by Cardi’s legal team.

 

Now experts say Cardi B’s win is very much historical when it comes to the blogger world. However according to the 1996 Communications Decency Act- section 230, YouTube can’t force

 

its creators/bloggers to live up to ethical standards that most journalists have to adhere to. Section 230 of the CDA, states,

 

“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

 

Meanwhile, bloggers may want to stick to solely the facts and take some pause when discussing celebrity matters online. As we foresee more celebrities defending themselves against defamation in the court of law.

 

Do you wish more celebs would take legal action against trolling?

 

 

Young Dolph Suspect In Court, Needs Court Appointed Lawyer

 

As we continue to grieve the loss of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, we learn more and more about the two young men arrested in his murder. According to the latest reports, Justin Johnson, 23, is being accused of fatally shooting the ‘Preach’ rapper and appeared in court again today for violating his sex offender registration charge.

 

During court today Johnson alerted the judge that he “doesn’t have any money for a lawyer.”

 

The judge of course is going to appoint Johnson with a public defender for the violation charge. Meanwhile he is still without an attorney for the murder charge he’s facing in the Young Dolph case.

 

[caption id="attachment_5193874" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Fans mourn the loss of rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee. FOX 13 Memphis News confirmed the death of Memphis rapper this Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17) at 2:13 pm CT. https://twitter.com/JeremypierreFOX/status/1461049685976793094?s=20 Reports share that three independent law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX13 that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis this afternoon. The shooting occurred at a local cookie shop, Makeda’s Butter Cookies, which Dolph frequently visited. Shop owner, Maurice Hill, told FOX13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to purchase cookies. An unidentified gunman drove by and then shot and killed Young Dolph around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the bakery located in South Memphis. https://twitter.com/CeCeMonroeBadd/status/1461046704178970631?s=20 Dolph’s tragic and unexpected death has led to fans sharing their love and adoration for the fallen rapper on social media. The Memphis rapper, first born in Chicago, Illinois in 1985 released his debut studio album King of Memphis, which peaked at number 49 on Billboard 200 chart. Many fans may have first heard Dolph’s signature southern sound when he was featured on O.T. Genasis’ hit single “Cut It,” which peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 100. The rapper born as Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. gained the notoriety and respect of many of his industry peers like O.T. Genasis, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa and more who have collaborated with the late artist. Young Dolph fostered the legacy of young, fellow Memphis rapper, Key Glock, who he has several mixtapes with as well. Those who worked with Dolph remember him to be a hard working, motivating force in rap music. His music spoke to his difficult upbringing and his fight to be greater. Take a look at some of his most motivating moments over the years as we remember the legacy of Young Dolph today.

 

Diva's Daily Dirt: Why Cardi B's Defamation Win Changes The Blog World  was originally published on kysdc.com

