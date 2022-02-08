Diva’s Daily Dirt: The 2022 Academy Award Nominees Are In

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The 2022 Academy Award Nominees Are In

This morning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 94th annual award nominees with Tracey Ellis Ross and Leslie Jones.

Will Smith and Denzel Washington are both nominated for a Best Actor nomination for their roles in ‘King Richard’ and ‘the tragedy of Macbeth.’ This is Smith’s third total Academy award nomination and he’s already won a Golden Globe earlier this year for his role as Richard William. The two also are up against Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield in the same category.

Beyoncé also received a nomination for her song ‘Be Alive’ on the King Richard Soundtrack. Legendary musician and founder of The Roots, Questlove, also received his first Oscar nomination as director of Summer Of Soul which is nominated for Best Documentary.

‘The Power Of the Dog’ is leading in nominations with 12 nods total making the director, Jane Campion, the first woman in history to be nominated more than once for best director.

Peep the full list of the 2022 Academy Award Nominees here.

The official ceremony is set to air live from Hollywood Dolby Theatre on March 27.

Is Megan Thee Stallion in the New Upcoming Season of ‘P Valley’?

Fans of the hit STARZ show P-Valley are snooping and screenshotting trying to put together details of the highly anticipated second season.

A close source told Baller Alert that the filming for season 2 just wrapped in ATL and the hot girl herself Megan Thee Stallion was spotted on set.

Hot girl coach Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to appear on the forthcoming second season of Starz hit show P-Valley.

A close source told Baller Alert that filming for season 2 just wrapped down in Atlanta and Meg was recently spotted on set.

Meanwhile the Hot Girl Coach updated fans on her Instagram with the caption, ‘been working’ and ‘be back soon.’

Will you be surprised to see the H-town hottie down at the Pynk?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: The 2022 Academy Award Nominees Are In was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: