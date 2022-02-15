The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: The Roots Picnic Line Up Is Crazy

The Roots Picnic Line Up Is Crazy

 

The Roots Picnic has just announced its big return with headlining sets from Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, and Jazmine Sullivan.

 

Going down at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia from June 4-5 the lineup is rounded out with appearances by  G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Chief Keef, Kirk Franklin, and more, with a “J Period Live Mixtape” including Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher, and the “Soulquarians Jam Session” featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild.

 

 

Does this call for a trip to Philly this Summer? With a line up like this, we think so!

 

Trey Songz

Mel D. Cole

Trey Songz Legal Team Ask For Dismissal Of Case

 

Trey Songz is fighting back and rightfully so!

 

The R&B singer wants his Miami sexual assault case thrown completely out. According to a brand new motion filed by Trey’s attorneys, his accuser, Jauhara Jeffries’, attorney tried to pay off a key witness.

 

The legal documents reportedly state that an unnamed woman can protect Trey’s innocence. The key witness was with Trey at the club when the alleged assault took place. She can confirm that she was not sexually assaulted and did not witness anyone being assaulted. However, she was reportedly contacted by the plaintiff’s lawyer, who tried to convince her to change her story.

 

Jauhara’s lawyer allegedly offered to pay the woman somewhere between $100k-$200k if she could get Trey’s team to settle at a high price.

 

According to the documents, the woman rejected the offer and claimed that she only wanted to tell the truth.

 

Trey’s legal team believes their witness tampering is grounds for dismissal of the case altogether. Do remember that back in December of 2021 headlines broke with news that Jauhara Jeffries was suing the Grammy nominated singer along with Diddy for $20 million. Jauhara alleged that Trey forced his fingers into her private parts inside a Miami nightclub in 2017 following Diddy’s NYE Party.

 

This is just the first case Trey’s legal team is working on. There is a whole other case pending coming out of Las Vegas.

 

[caption id="attachment_4409418" align="alignnone" width="767"] Source: Amy Graves / Getty[/caption] Sadly, this has not been Trey Songz’ only sexual abuse run in. Early Friday morning, a lot of buzz grew around Trey Songz after Dylan Gonzalez, a former  University of Las Vegas basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. Trey Songz Getting Dragged For ALL The Sexual Assault Allegations, Twitter Reacts In Keke Palmer “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.” https://twitter.com/IIGonZ_/status/1476790683029544960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1476790683029544960%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthesource.com%2F2021%2F12%2F31%2Ftrey-songz-accused-of-rape-by-basketball-star-artist-dylan-gonzalez%2F Many of us were introduced to Dylan Gonzalez and she and her twin sister in college as they were noted as one of the most prettiest basketball players. They have dimpled smiles, nice figures, light eyes and are just pretty in all aspects. As their instagram pages became more popular, many made them their WCW. If she was indeed raped by Trey Songz, we send light and prayers to Dylan for holding onto something so dark for so long. For those who don’t know Dylan Gonzalez, here she is   RELATED: Trey Songz’ Alleged Sex Tape Leaks — Has Ladies Saying ‘Ahh’ RELATED: Trey Songz Gives COVID Update [EXCLUSIVE]  

 

Diva's Daily Dirt: The Roots Picnic Line Up Is Crazy  was originally published on kysdc.com

