Zoë Kravitz’s Sizzling Saint Laurent Gown At ‘The Batman’ Premiere Lives Up To The Catwoman Hype

If you were skeptical about Zoë Kravitz being cast as the iconic character Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman film, fear no more. The cat is in the bag. As we approach the premiere of the highly anticipated Matt Reaves interpretation starring Robert Pattinson as the bat, Zoë continues to show she embodies the dual personalities of Selina Kyle. The rising actress stunned at last night’s premiere wearing a sexy custom Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello; styled by Andrew Mukamal. She complete the look with sultry swoop bangs, pearl earrings and black slide sandals.

The cat posed next to the bat, who brought his own style a-game. Patterson wore an oversized grey blazer and pants with black turtleneck.

In an interview with Elle, earlier this month, the sultry actress opened up about fitting in the cat suit.

“Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I’m able to do anything in this film,” she said. “So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I’ve ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of.” She added, “I felt confident—and I could kick some ass.”

See how Zoë’s catwoman stacks up against Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry’s portrayal of the sexy villain when The Batman hits theaters March 4, 2022.

