Hall of Fame Wrestler Scott Hall to be taken off life support

Some sad news if you’re a pro wrestling fan. WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who wrestled in the WWF back in the day as Razor Ramon and later his real name in WCW was having an operation on his hip and had three heart attacks. Hall had been placed on life support over the weekend and this morning his long time tag team parter and best friend Kevin Nash announced on his Instagram that Hall’s family is gathering and once they’re all together today the family will take the wrestler off of life support. Sad news. Hall is one of the founding members of the legendary group the nwo. He’s 63 years old.

