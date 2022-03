LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. 

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Just 24 hours before he delivers his State of the City address, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called into Nailz’s show to chat about the city dropping Covid Mask Mandates, moving forward from the pandemic, how strong of a comeback it will be for the city and more.

Also On Power 107.5: