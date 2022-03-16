Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim K Gushes Over Pete on ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ + Pooh Shiesty Legal Update

Pooh Shiesty Legal Team Use His $3.4 Million Net Worth To Have Case Dismissed





Pooh Shiesty’s legal team is going hard trying to get the Memphis rapper’s case dismissed altogether.

In the latest developments in the case, lawyers for Shiesty argue his net worth of approximately $3.4 Million would overall eliminate him from participating in such a petty crime.

The ongoing case has gone through a variety of changes including the victim recanting his statement altogether. Lawyers for the 22-year-old say the artist would not shoot a man over a few hundred dollars worth of drugs. Lawyers also point out that the government claims the ‘7.62 God’ rapper of shooting a well-known drug dealer who knew him well and could easily identify him’ but claims there is no hard evidence that supports that theory.

The official statement reads:

“With that said, the Government wants this Court to believe Mr. Williams, with a net worth of $3,449,446, planned a robbery, then committed a robbery, and then shot a known drug dealer who knew him well and could easily identify him. There is no evidence of Mr. Williams involvement in a robbery. There is no audio or even texts discussing a robbery. No drugs or weapons were seized or recovered by law enforcement from Bay Harbor. There are no cooperators in this case. There are no statements of co-defendants.” Reports also state that the defense intends to provide “ballistics and forensic evidence” proving Shiesty did not fire a weapon or hit anyone. They also claim the dealer in question was facing Shiesty at the time of the shooting, with medical records indicating Shiesty would’ve been unable to shoot the man at the angle in question because he was “sitting in a prone position.”

Shiesty pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to possess a firearm and faces up to eight years in prison due to his plea, however the defense feels a fair sentencing will be between 37 – 46 months.

Will the Memphis rapper be able to get out and see any more stardom from his so far short-lived rap career?