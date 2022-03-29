Halle and DDG go public with their relationship

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s the story of a singer and a rapper in a relationship. Everyone loves it right?! Halle Bailey and DDG sparked rumors of a relationship earlier this year when they were spotted out and about together. Now they don’t care who knows as they take things to another level! Halle just celebrated her 22nd Birthday on Sunday and her man gifted her a nice diamond necklace that says her name. Check it out

The Birthday post from DDG was more than telling as it included a short message from the rapper to his lady in the caption. Ya love to see it.

