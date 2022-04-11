Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Seeks Behavioral Treatment + J. Lo & Ben Affleck Engaged!

Kanye West Seeks ‘Behavioral Treatment Center’
Many fans were wondering what Ye had up his sleeve since he’s pulled out of Coachella just two weeks before the festival is set to kick off. He has been replaced with The Weeknd as the headliner, but now Ye fans may have a little insight on what he’s been up to.
According to reports, Kanye and his team are looking for luxury treatment facilities that will help him “become a better human and better dad.”
Sources say ‘West’s team has been actively looking at treatment facilities for him.” After months of blasting his divorce and co-parenting woes all over the internet, the ‘Jail’ rapper has taken another social media hiatus and deleted all of his social media.
Congrats to J.LO and Ben Affleck On Their Engagement
The award-winning actress and singer shared an intimate video on her website, ‘On The J-Lo” showing her fans her new gorgeous engagement ring. Before the big reveal though, Jenny from the Block posted a short video tease to her Twitter fam:
Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U”
If the Kanye saga ends with violence, millions of people will be complicit. I did not live through the east coast-west coast wars to play like this.— Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) March 13, 2022
DL Hughley called out Ye for stalking Kim and Ye responded by threatening DL— D.O.C (@darwinchvz320) March 13, 2022
Kinda sounds like stalker behavior
"Come on leftist Y'all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the— Phella (@iamphella) March 13, 2022
real smoke baby Show your real face Charlemagne just
don't hit the same do he"
Ye said he tired of them sending lightweights like DL Hughley and Charlamagne to assassinate his character. He said send the best pic.twitter.com/i1byxFeEKK
why is kanye talking about sending people to dl hughley house— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 13, 2022
I wonder what the billable hours for Kanye’s attorneys are $. In just one post this fine Sunday morning he has compromised his daughter’s security by posting the name of her school to his 15m+ followers and made a blatant threat to harm DL Hughley. Hecticccccccccc. pic.twitter.com/lj11cG7Teo— Blessing Omakwu (@BlessingOmakwu) March 13, 2022
Kanye West is out here threatening DL Hughley this morning but wants to know why Kim won’t let the kids go to Sunday Service today. Dude really is living on another planet where he is the King, Queen and Court Jester.— Siobhan Marie Day 🌈💗💜💙🏳️🌈 (@MarieSiobsbhndy) March 13, 2022
Ye out here calling folks (DL Hughley) a pawn when he went out like this……. pic.twitter.com/0KpDT35VmO— #1 Chief Rocka (@gurusix) March 13, 2022
Definitely not a fan of DL Hughley but he stated 100% facts on kanye west behavior. Didn't sugar coat a thing. Yet you clowns keep defending the biggest bitter clown behavior every step of the way— manifesting (@prettybrowng1) March 13, 2022
Kanye outside DL Hughley house: pic.twitter.com/MgFvmavQsL— Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) March 13, 2022
Kanye standing up for himself and attacking DL Hughley brings me joy. Never liked that self-righteous douche.— Yeezy Rising (@DaveTrent9) March 13, 2022
here we are. another day agreeing with DL Hughley. pic.twitter.com/NWDYklD1fF— franklin aloysius mumford. (@jaedidastoo) March 13, 2022
Kanye West is building a STRONG case against himself for supervised visitation with his kids. All these displays of obsessive, petty, and disturbing behavior. I wish his family would stand up to him and check his ass & shut this nonsense down. DL Hughley— CeeBee (@ceeaboutme2020) March 13, 2022
Kanye’s PR when he said his best advice on DL Hughley, Pete & Kim K came from Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/2CfCnN38rQ— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 13, 2022
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Seeks Behavioral Treatment + J. Lo & Ben Affleck Engaged! was originally published on kysdc.com