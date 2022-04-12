Rihanna shows off baby bump in new magazine cover shoot

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Bad Gal RiRi is stepping on necks again with her fashion… and baby bump. In the May 2022 edition of the Vogue Rihanna gives baby bump admirers all they want to see. This edition of the fashion magazine also goes behind the scenes of her shoot and gives us a look into the Bajan singer’s glam squad. If you’re looking to see her baby daddy A$AP Rocky alongside her and the baby bump… no worries. He’s there as well. Check it all out here. Rihanna revealed in March she is in her third trimester of her pregnancy.

