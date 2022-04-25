Meg Thee Stallion tells her side

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion sat down for her first interview specifically about that night where her and Tory Lanez’s relationship changed. The story goes Tory Lanez, Meg and a friend of hers were together in a car and a gun was involved. Police surrounded them and Meg was outside the vehicle following cops directions with blood dripping from her foot. What happened inside the car that night has fans everywhere speculating and assuming. Tory cannot say anything publicly about what happened that night because of legalities that are still going on, but Meg sat down with CBS to tell her side.