[PIC] Rihanna and A$AP Rocky host Rave Theme Baby Shower

Power 107.5 CLOSE

As expected, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby shower was not your typical baby shower. The superstars hosted a big celebration for their unborn child. The party comes just two days after Rocky was arrested landing at LAX. According to Hip Hop Hollywood rave themed bash was this past Friday at a Studio in Hollywood. The Guests were asked to wear bright neon colored outfits and were not allowed to film or photograph anything happening at the bash. It was a family affair as some of Rihanna’s loved ones flew in from Barbados for the intimate event. Partygoers went home with favors including T-shirts with photos of the couple as kids that read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”