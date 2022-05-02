Tory Lanez detained in Las Vegas by police

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Rapper Tory Lanez found himself in the middle of headlines again over the weekend. The Rapper was detained by police in the Las Vegas airport Sunday morning after TSA found Marijuana in his bag. While attempting to board a flight the agent found a “large amount” of weed in his bag. TSA temporarily detained him, but eventually let him go. Marijuana is legal in Nevada, but it’s still not legal federally and you can’t get on a plane with it. An investigation is ongoing, so it’s possible he could be cited, although it is unlikely.