[Video] Drunken Drake hanging with Jack Harlow at the Kentucky Derby

Drake and Jack Harlow’s friendship was on display over the weekend as the Toronto Rapper joined Louisville’s very own for the Kentucky Derby. Harlow who was the announcer for the Derby’s “Rider’s Up” command is fresh off the release of his New and Now album “Come Home The Kids Miss You” and was also in attendance filming a music video for the song Churchill Downs which features Drizzy.

The two rappers were having a little too much fun when Jack Harlow was being interviewed during the live broadcast and a drunk hilarious Drake made an appearance.