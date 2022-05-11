Dr. Dre Donates Millions To Help Rebuild Compton High School!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Dr. Dre is giving major humanitarian vibes after donating millions of dollars to rebuild Compton High School. He gave $10 million to help focus on a new campus for the school. The entire project totals $200 million!

The school plans to name the newly renovated state of the art performing arts center after the California native. It will be the Andre’ “Dr. Dre’” Young Performing Arts Center. Dre, who himself dropped out of high school to pursue his own music career is very excited about this project and hopes it opens doors for future generations.

“I was an artistic kid in school with no outlet for it. I knew I had something special to offer to the world, but with nothing to support my gift, schools left me feeling unseen.”

He continued, “I’ve always wondered how much further ahead I might have been had the resources I needed in school were available. If I had learned more about the business industry, I would have saved myself [an] extreme amount of time, money and most importantly, [made] a lot of friendships.”

The new Compton High School campus will be able to house up to 1,800 students, a football stadium, an aquatics center, a brand new gym, and a track! The rebuild is expected to be complete by 2025.

Dr. Dre has announced recently that he has partnered with Jimmy Iovine to open up their own high school in south Los Angeles. The school will welcome up to 124 students, with plans to expand to 250 students and they plan to open this autumn.

Dre’s business partner, Jimmy, who is perhaps best known as the co-founder of Interscope Records, said, “We want to give the next generation of students access to a proven, revolutionary learning experience that will not only prepare them for the jobs of today but equip them to reimagine and shape the jobs, technologies and creative enterprises of the future.”

Dr.Dre and Jimmy have long been teaming up to encourage better education and resources in performing arts. Back in 2013, the pair donated $70 million to the University of Southern California to help build a new project which came to be known as the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

