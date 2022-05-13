Power 107.5 CLOSE

NBC ordered a second season of comedy series Grand Crew. The series starring Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart had a successful pilot season, leading to its renewal.

Grand Crew’s premiere episode became NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock. The series is created by Phil Augusta Jackson, who also serves as Executive Producer alongside, Dan Goor and Mo Marable. The beloved comedy series’ first season reached over 17 million total viewers in the US across viewing platforms.

The show, which comes from Universal Television, involves a simple premise. Grand Crew follows a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.

There’s Noah, who is a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down while navigating his traumas. Nicky is his sister, a motivated real estate agent, who’s romantic life is filled with adventure. Then, there’s Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds. Their friend Anthony’s only true love is his career. Of course, there’s Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene, but he and his wife share a very competitive relationship. Lastly, there’s Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA.

Grand Crew joins Young Rock, which was also renewed for a third season yesterday (May 12).

Young Rock is based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and follows him at three different points of his childhood into adulthood.

Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig star in the series, with Johnson also starring and narrating.

Be sure to catch these shows on NBC. Both shows are available to stream on Peacock.

NBC Renews New Seasons For ‘Grand Crew’ & ‘Young Rock’ [Details Inside] was originally published on globalgrind.com