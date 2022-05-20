Watch: The ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’ Trailer Starring Idris Elba Looks Chaotic AF

Power 107.5 CLOSE

MGM released a chaotic first-look trailer for Three Thousand Years Of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. They attended the premiere at Cannes Film Festival today in Cannes, France. Be sure to watch the trailer below.

The fantasy-drama film from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures in in association with FilmNation Entertainment, Elevate Production Finance and Sunac looks like a wild ride we are willing to take (especially if it involves Idris Elba).

Three Thousand Years Of Longing is directed by George Miller and written by Miller and Augusta Gore. The upcoming film is based upon the short story, “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” written by A.S. Byatt.

This is the first film from Miller fans have seen since his 2015 action and adventure film Mad Max: Fury Road.

The official Three Thousand Years Of Longing description:

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic – content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba arrived on the red carpet for the premiere today, looking as stunning as ever.

Three Thousand Years Of Longing will debut this summer August 31. Watch the trailer below:

