Tour Life: The Dirty Dozen Tour & Everything Else From This Week’s ‘P-Valley’ Episode

If the third episode of this season of ‘P-Valley‘ showed us anything, it’s that things are definitely about to change for the Pynk and those who are involved with it. One person this is surely the case for is the one time main attraction of the club, Mercedes (Brandee Evans). Early in the episode, she was forced to make a decision she probably hoped she’d never have to. With her injury still healing and seeing her dance studio dreams quickly slip away, she took Coach up on his offer that he made her in the first season. The deal was for Mercedes to have sex with Coach on the weekends in exchange for ten thousand dollars. Mercedes made sure to emphasize that she wanted his wife, Farrah there to be included in any agreement they made. Although their introduction was rocky (they made Mercedes sign an NDA), the two ladies eventually hit it off after Mercedes admired Farrah’s artistic skills and had a somewhat deep conversation to clear the air on the situation and where they stood. They hit it off so well that Coach suggested Farrah stay and watch Mercedes show her skills. Farrah agreed and the situation quickly became a steamy threesome.

The fun didn’t last long as Mercedes received a call from her daughter Terricka (A’zaria Carter), who had been arrested for underage driving her other mother Shelle. Earlier in the episode, we see Terricka pulling up to her grandmother’s church to pick up food. She asks for an extra box for a “neighbor” which is a bit suspicious, but her grandmother Patrice (Harriett D. Foy) doesn’t seem to worried that her granddaughter is lying. In another instance before her arrest, Terricka calls Mercedes to ask when she would start teaching cheerleading again. At that point, we get our first glimpse of Shelle passed out on the couch. Once she makes sure that her daughter and Shelle don’t go to jail, Mercedes helps Shelle sober up by spraying her face full of water. They have a discussion about Terricka’s past. It is revealed that Mercedes lied about her age to Terricka’s father Cortez. Shelle admits that she only kept Terricka all the time she has because Cortez specifically asked her to. He also didn’t want Mercedes to have anything to do with Terricka. Terricka overheard the entire conversation and decided to approach her birth mother and get some answers. Mercedes couldn’t deny the fact that her daughter was right for being upset that she never came back to get her. She couldn’t offer any more excuses and confessed to her faults. So what happens next with Terricka? Is the day she’s been waiting for when she can move in with her mother approaching? What’s the status on Mercedes, Coach and Farrah’s agreement since Mercedes left in the middle of their wild night? We will definitely have to see.

In a completely different state, the Dirty Dozen tour kicked off. The first stop of the tour was in New Orleans and Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) got a special introduction from Big Freedia. The tour seemed to be going very well as the performers traveled through the South turning up club after club. Keyshawn was enjoying the freedom she was getting by not having to be up under her abusive baby father, Derrick. The positivity came to a screeching halt when the tour got to Memphis though. Lil Murda’s security, Big Teak (John Clarence Stewart) gets into a scuffle with ex gang member turned enemy, Pico. Pico makes a comment about Lil Murda’s sexuality that causes the altercation in which Teak is shot. After the violence subsides, we learn more about the two men’s history. Teak apparently killed someone in jail who stabbed Lil Murda. He expressed how the only reason he made it through was because of Lil Murda’s raps. The two have a touching relationship and it’s fair to question if it’s strictly as bros or if there’s something more. We know it’s the latter for Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan). Keyshawn and Lil Murda share a heartwarming moment where Lil Murda is at a loss for words trying to write a postcard. He can’t come up with the words to say and Keyshawn basically lets him know to follow his heart. As the episode ends, we see that the postcard from New Orleans isn’t the first. Lil Murda has been sending postcards the whole time he’s been on tour. How will things play out for Lil Murda with Uncle Clifford once he returns to Chucalissa? In the same vein, will him and Teak have to answer to anyone for the violence that took place in Memphis?

Before receiving the postcard at the end of the episode, Uncle Clifford had other issues to deal with. Her and Hailey (Elarica Johnson) finally seemed to be on the same page. The two agree to a 69-31% split of ownership. Their first official decisions together come when they assign Big Bone (Miracle Watts) to be the new acting DJ at the Pynk and fellow new girls Whisper (Psalams Salazar) and Roulette (Gail Bean) as the new headliners until Mercedes injury is completely healed. These two, Roulette specifically, continue to do whatever they want at the Pynk. The episode starts with Roulette deciding to break one of Uncle Clifford’s rules by giving a man “sloppy top” in one of the private rooms. Word gets out and before you know it, customers are requesting her services aloud to other strippers. She breaks another one of Clifford’s rules when she exposed her breasts on the main stage. We could also be seeing the beginning of a new relationship between her and Duffy (Gidget’s boyfriend from the first season). The two share two moments where it seems as if they’re both each other’s type of trouble. Does Roulette have a drug problem we don’t know about yet? How much more does Whisper know that she’s not telling at the moment? How will Uncle Clifford and Hailey handle the new girls and the Pynk overall moving forward?

Another decision Uncle Clifford and Hailey made was that they would continue holding out on selling the Pynk until they got the absolute right offer. This didn’t sit well with Andre (Parker Sawyers) and Corbin (Dan Johnson), who seem to have their own plan hatching that includes Andre running to be the mayor or Chucalissa against Corbin’s brother Wayne (Josh Ventura) and Corbin footing the bill. Speaking of Wayne, he had an eventful episode beefing with Patrice. First, she interuppted his speech as he was trying to gather support of the new casino they were still looking to build. He believes it will bring a lot of money to town but Patrice believes that it won’t help the community at all. After Patrice makes a spectacle and leaves the other church ‘s leaders in a confused state of mind, Wayne strikes back. He comes to her church and has it shut down immediately due to the fact that they were breaking COVID guidelines for social distancing. How will the power struggle for the mayor Chucalissa play out? Is the casino going to happen and if so, where does that leave the Pynk? There are so many questions we still need answered and in the coming weeks, we will surely see a lot of these situations play out.

What’d you think about this week’s episode and what are you expecting to happen next week? Slide in the comments and let us know! We’ll be back next week for the recap of Episode 4!

Tour Life: The Dirty Dozen Tour & Everything Else From This Week’s ‘P-Valley’ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com