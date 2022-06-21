Trump Lackey Vernon Jones Gets Trounced In Georgia House Runoff Race

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A failed Democrat who became a Republican in order to faithfully serve Donald Trump got trounced on Tuesday in a runoff election for Congress in Georgia, delivering the latest loss to a candidate who was endorsed by the former president.

Vernon Jones, whose divisive rhetoric invited accusations of racism from both Black and white people, lost in a lopsided election to Mike Collins, who the Associated Press projected to advance to the general election in November as the Republican nominee for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

As of 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, “Vernon Jones is garnering 22% of the vote so far. Collins 78%. (with 29% reported),” New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher tweeted.

Collins’ decisive victory pretty much ruled out that Jones, who blindly ascribes to “the big lie” conspiracy theory, will demand a recount.

Jones has been an unabashed Trump supporter since he left the Democratic Party in 2020 and endorsed the single-term president’s failed bid for re-election.

Ever since then, the 61-year-old has been parroting debunked claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and been on an unsuccessful campaign to discredit Joe Biden.

Jones’ pro-Trump schtick has been punctuated by a similarly steady stream of anti-Black commentary, including recently when he suggested on Twitter that white men “might just be the most discriminated group in America today.” In an apparent jab at June being Pride Month, Jones tweeted earlier this month, “Straight, white males deserve a Pride Month.”

Jones even faces accusations of hanging up a portrait of Robert E. Lee, the controversial Confederate general.

It somehow prompted Collins to brand Jones in part as a “radically anti-white racist.”

Adding to the confusion of seeing a Black man — in Georgia, of all places — claiming white American men are discriminated against more, it was revealed in March that Jones voted Democratic in the 2020 presidential election despite making a big fuss in favor of Trump. Public election records show that Jones used a Democratic ballot in the 2020 primary.

That was in private, though.

In public, Jones has done his damnedest to pay homage to Trump. Back in February, Jones made public his scheme to use his election into Congress to be an immediate pathway for Trump to resume using his commander-in-chief position.

“On Day One in Congress, I’ll file Articles of Impeachment against both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the betrayal of public trust,” Jones pledged at the time. “Then I’ll cast my vote for President Trump to be Speaker and invite my colleagues to join me. It’s time to throw out the old playbook.”

Of course, that wishful thinking is all for naught now that Jones was trounced Tuesday night by Collins, whose campaign created a website to bring attention to Jones’ checkered political and personal pasts. Among those issues showcased on the website were Jones’ history of accusations that include waving a gun at a woman, pushing a county commissioner, rape, taking anger management classes and stealing taxpayer funds.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

