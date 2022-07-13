Ne-Yo Explains How Lucky Daye Fumbled The Play!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

In a recent interview with the FAQ Podcast, Ne-Yo reveals how Lucky Daye fumbled the play on getting signed by him in the early 2000’s.

According to Ne-Yo, at one point he was heavily considering signing Lucky Daye. The two had a working relationship, writing and creating music. Ne-Yo tapped in with Lucky Daye to work on the remix for hit song “Miss Independent.” Lucky Daye wrote the verse that ended up being recorded by the extremely talented Jamie Foxx.

Ne-Yo also opened his home to Lucky at the time, pretty much giving him free reign to move around as he pleased. But there was one clear rule, Ne-Yo’s master bedroom was completely off limits.

At some point during Lucky’s stay, Ne-Yo had to go out of town. Upon returning back home, low and behold, he finds Lucky shacked up in his bed with a lady friend! Ne-Yo was not happy to say the least and the incident pretty much put a damper on their professional relationship.

Now, looking back Ne-Yo is able to laugh about the whole ordeal.

Source: The Shaderoom, FAQ Podcast