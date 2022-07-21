CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Franklin County as a high level for COVID-19 on its community level map.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on recent data. Communities are marked with a low, medium or high level and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of cases in the area.
Counties in green are low, yellow are medium and orange are high.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Franklin County marked as high level for COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com