Calm Before The Storm? Keanu Reeves Prays In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Official First Look

If you’ve seen any of the ‘John Wick‘ films, you know that calm is not a word that can be used to describe them. Ironically enough, that’s the vibe that we’re getting from the first look of the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise.

In the neon-tinted press image that was circulated via text message by Lionsgate to fans who signed up for updates on the fourth film, we find the beloved assassin seemingly praying while he’s surrounded by church candlelights. Back in April at CinemaCon, footage confirmed that this tranquil vibe wouldn’t last throughout the film. In the footage which has yet to debut online, Keanu Reeves‘ character will have his hands tied with action. As co-star Laurence Fishburne hyped him up, Reeves was seen punching a wooden post to the point of his knuckles bleeding. Wick also brutally fights two beautiful women…with nunchucks…in the lobby of an art gallery.

It sounds like we need that first trailer ASAP.

While the plot for John Wick: Chapter 4 hasn’t been exclusively revealed, the smart assumption would be that the film picks up right where the last one left off. ‘John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum‘ saw the rogue assassin become “incommunicado.” By the end of the movie, allegiances had been tested with The Continental and Winston (Ian McShane) assuming their neutral status once more, after the possible betrayal of Wick. Thankfully, Wick finds himself rescued by none other than the Bowery King (Fishburne) himself.

Chapter 4 will also star Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama.The Michael Finch and Shay Hatten written next installment in the ‘John Wick’ franchise once again teams Reeves with stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski.

Stay tuned for plenty of more developments on the film as they’re sure to come since it isn’t slated to drop until March 24, 2023. What are your very early predictions of what will happen in the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Calm Before The Storm? Keanu Reeves Prays In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Official First Look was originally published on globalgrind.com