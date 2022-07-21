Power 107.5 CLOSE

When discussing the recent come-ups we’ve seen happen in hip-hop, none have played out quite like the Cinderella story that is GlorRilla — call it a “glow-up” if you will!

Yo Gotti’s newest signee to CMG stopped by the POTC studio just before her glowing performance at Birthday Bash ATL last weekend to chop it up about her viral girlfriends that you always see together, aspirations for a burgeoning career and how it all started with the summer anthem, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

GloRilla truly felt like a long lost member of the POTC family based on her level of comfortability in the studio. DJ Misses and Incognito both took turns getting to know the Memphis-bred emcee a little better, and even got her to join in for a few rapid-fire questions that revealed even more about her relatable personality.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch GloRilla get real in a Posted On The Corner exclusive below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

GloRilla Speaks On Her Homegirls, Being A Homebody And Recording “F.N.F.” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com