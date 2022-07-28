Lori Harvey Rocks An All-Black Designer Outfit To Usher’s Residency In Vegas

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lori Harvey recently took a trip to Sin City to watch Usher perform during his residency at Dobly Live in Vegas. The model, who broke up with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in June, attended the event wearing an all-black designer ensemble.

On TikTok, The SKN founder walked fans through the details of her complimenting outfit, which included Balenciaga boots, bracelets, and tight leather pants courtesy of Saint Laurent. Harvey, 25, wore a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford halter top, vintage Dior sunglasses, and the star topped off the look with a chunky Louis Vuitton bag.

Fans in the comment section couldn’t help but shower the muse with praise for her smoldering look.

“It’s giving Aaliyah vibes!” wrote one person. While another user chimed in, “Love it! Can I come with you?”

Lori Harvey is living her best life after breaking up with Michael B. Jordan

We have to say, Lori Harvey looks like she’s been living the hot girl single life since her unexpected split from Micahel B. Jordan. The bustling beauty just signed a huge modeling contract with IMG Models and WME. On Instagram, Harvey, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, told fans that she was “excited” to be signing with her “dream agency.” Recently, the star appeared in a huge Michael Kors campaign.

Earlier this month, the skincare CEO was spotted having fun at Essence Festival in New Orleans, where she spoke about wealth and financial literacy during AT&T’s Dream In Black event.

Don’t let those chiselled abs and sculpted arms fool you; Lori loves food, and she took a few pictures of herself indulging in some of the best munchies the Big Easy has to offer during her visit. In one photo, the young influencer posed for the camera as she chomped down on some tasty pastries from a local bakery named Lorettas. In another pic, Harvey showed off a delicious plate of fried oysters that she presumably devoured (we hope she did because it looked absolutely dang good!) The socialite wore a matching distressed denim jacket and pants, a purple scarf, and heels while out and about the city.

What do you think about Lori’s all-black ensemble, though? Was it giving everything it was supposed to give? Sound off in the comments.

