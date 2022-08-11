Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert & Steve Lacy Show Off Their New Matching Tattoos

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kanye West took some time off from harassing Pete Davidson to get matching tattoos with his friends.

Tuesday (Aug.9), Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy showed off their matching tattoos in a photo taken by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Mez Afram. Lacy shared the same photo on his Instagram account with the caption, “we here forever technically.”

Per Page Six, a close-up of the trio’s identical ink all says, “we here forever technically.” In Afram’s post, who is rocking a pair of Yeezy’s new ugly shades and a black bodysuit from West’s GAP x YEEZY collection, she simply shared a heart emoji in the caption for the post.

The “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ” were also sported by West’s now ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his oldest daughter North in an Instagram post shared by the reality star.

Kanye West Returns To Trolling On Instagram

West was recently in the news again because of his social media behavior. Reacting to the news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup, the Chicago rapper shared a doctored New York Times front page with the headline, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Yeezy eventually took down the post after Kardashian expressed disgust about the post and was “livid and incredibly upset,” a source revealed to Page Six.

“Kanye is back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the insider further revealed.

“Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately,” the source added. “Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him.”

Well, at least it looks like Kanye West is happy with his new body art. Maybe that means he is back in chill mode and will leave Davidson alone.

Photo: Mez Afram / Instagram

