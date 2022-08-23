According to NBC4i The Columbus Music Commission is getting ready to kick off its fourth annual Gift of Music instrument drive.
The commission accepts new or gently used instruments, amplifiers, strings, and accessories that will then be given to hundreds of students throughout central Ohio.
Bruce Garfield, the executive director of the Columbus Music Commission, said putting instruments in the students’ hands goes beyond helping them play music.
“Giving a young person an instrument and teaching them how to play it can change the course of their lives,” Garfield said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
How to donate musical instruments to Columbus students was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com