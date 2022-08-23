Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Columbus man charged with shooting a woman while she was driving on I-71 has pled guilty.

Jordan Slocum, 30, pled guilty Monday to attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head while she was driving him on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, on April 16 of this year.

Slocum was sentenced to 63 months in prison, court documents show.

Slocum was initially thought to be a victim as well. After investigating, officers determined he had shot the driver after becoming irate with her.

Columbus man pleads guilty to shooting woman driving on I-71 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com