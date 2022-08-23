CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a Columbus man charged with shooting a woman while she was driving on I-71 has pled guilty.
Jordan Slocum, 30, pled guilty Monday to attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head while she was driving him on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, on April 16 of this year.
Slocum was sentenced to 63 months in prison, court documents show.
Slocum was initially thought to be a victim as well. After investigating, officers determined he had shot the driver after becoming irate with her.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus man pleads guilty to shooting woman driving on I-71 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com