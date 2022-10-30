Nicki Minaj Stuns In A Custom Roberto Cavalli Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the platform, the rapper shared looks from her recent Powerhouse concert performance where she donned a custom green Roberto Cavalli ensemble where she rocked a green leotard and matching skirt on top. She paired the look with green snake skin boots and wore a long, green trench coat to set the entire look off right. She paired the look with blinged out necklace with matching earrings. As for her hair, she wore her long locs green and straight down with a middle part as she served face and body while posing for the social media platform.

“NEW YORK STAND TF UP!!!

NEW JERSEY STAND TF UP!!!!#POWERHOUSE YOU WERE EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. THANK YOU.

POWER 105.” the rapper captioned the stylish social media post. Check it out below.

