Amanda Seales Show ‘LL Cool J Better Call Maury’ | EPISODE 56

Today on Amanda Seales’ Show podcast, we discussed the historic election of Jennifer McLennan to Virginia’s congress, making her the first Black woman to be elected. We also discussed the potential success of the 4-day work week.

It’s shocking to learn that Rihanna’s dad found out she was pregnant during the super bowl. LL Cool J has a paternity suit on deck and he might want to call Maury. Plus, SZA is breaking records and kicking off a tour.

All that and more on this 56th edition of the Amanda Sseales Show podcast.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(03:59) BLACKURATE NEWS: Biden Administration Rolls Out New Asylum Restrictions Mirroring Trump-Era Policy. Greg Mathis Finds A New Home For The Judge Mathis Show (08:38) Rihanna’s Dad Says He Found Out About New Pregnancy During Super Bowl Reveal (10:48) Relationships- Man Shares Dating Turn Down. More People Should Be Open Vs Ghosting If You Don’t Like (15:14) 1 855 AMANDA 8…THATS 855 262-6328 …. OUR LINES ARE OPEN 24/7 We Have A Caller Responding To The Story From Yesterday About The Study Finding Black Women’s Hair 2.5 Times More Likely To Be Seen As Unprofessional (18:12) BLACKURATE NEWS: Jennifer Mcclellan Will Win A Special Election And Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman, CNN Projects. We Call Cap: How Many Times Do You Wear Clothes Before Washing Them? (24:52) LL Cool J’s Is Facing A Paternity Claim …Alleged ‘Hidden’ Biological Son Speaks Out (28:59) BIG UP, LET DOWN BIG UP – 4-DAY WORK WEEK TRIAL: SHORTER HOURS AND HAPPIER EMPLOYEES. LET DOWN – Actor Ben Stein Says He Misses The Good Old Days (33:45) When Something Is On Your Mind That You Want To Share, Or If You Want To Comment On One Of The Stories We Talk About, CALL US ANYTIME AT 855-AMANDA-8, ……855-262-6328 (35:20) BLACKURATE NEWS: EPA Orders Norfolk Southern To Clean Up Ohio Train Derailment Site And Pay All Costs. Mother Pulls Kids From Daycare After Controversial Black History Month Activity (41:05) Race-Faking Muslim Inclusion Officer Was White Until Boarding School, Where She Became ‘Intrigued’ By Her Turkish Roommate’s Faith And Began Changing Her Appearance And Lying About Her Ethnicity. (45:20) The Television Show Southside Has Been Cancelled (47:40) 855-262-6328…855-AMANDA-8. LOVE HEARING WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT WHAT WE ARE DOING…We Got Someone From Houston Calling About The Story..”How Many Times Do You Wear Your Clothes Before Washing” (49:12) BLACKURATE NEWS: Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students (53:00) SZA Breaks 7-Year Record After ‘SOS’ Tops Chart For 9th Week

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

Amanda Seales Show ‘LL Cool J Better Call Maury’ | EPISODE 56 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com