TRIED IT: Urban Skin Rx’s Smaller Pores Serum Is Liquid Gold For Healthy Skin

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

I must admit, I’ve been a diehard Urban Skin Rx fan since my first cleansing session with the EvenTone Cleansing Bar. So, when the brand adds new products to the lineup, including the Smaller Pores Serum, I’m immediately intrigued.

As some with normal skin with a little hyperpigmentation, I look for a serum with hydrating and skin-brightening ingredients. Not only will it keep dryness at bay, but it will also help even out my problem areas (chin and cheekbones) over time. So, once Rachel Roff, aesthetician and founder of Urban Skin Rx gifted me with the Smaller Pores Serum, I had to test it out.

The Smaller Pores Serum is chock full of skin-loving ingredients, including niacinamide to hydrate and address discoloration, glycolic acid that exfoliates and removes dead skin cells, and probiotics that reduce inflammation and redness. Since these ingredients fall right in line with my skincare woes, it was time to put the serum to work.

I started my skincare routine with the Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Gentle Gel Cleanser ($16, Urbanskinrx.com). Next, I followed up with the Witch Hazel Brightening & pH Balancing Toner ($18, Urbanskinrx.com). Then, it was time for the star of the show, the Smaller Pores Serum. As advised, I massaged three to five drops on my face, neck, and decolletage.

Like the serum, I layered the Even Tone Barrier Repair Ceramide Cream ($24, Urbanskinrx.com) over my face, neck, and decolletage. And my skin routine was complete.

The first thing I noticed about the Smaller Pores Serum was how quickly it absorbed into my skin. I also loved the fact that my skin didn’t feel sticky post-application.

After using this routine for a few weeks, I saw a change in my skin. My complexion appears clearer, and I’ve even noticed how smooth it makes my face feel. While this game-changing serum is formulated to shrink pores, it’s nice to know that it’s multifunctional.

Do yourself a favor and add this to your skincare routine immediately!

DON’T MISS:

Urban Skin Rx Founder And Aesthetician Rachel Roff Gave Me A Facial To Die For

Urban Skin Rx’s Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar Will Help You #RaiseTheBar In More Ways Than One

Regina King Used This Beauty Product To Get Flawless Skin Before The Golden Globes

TRIED IT: Urban Skin Rx’s Smaller Pores Serum Is Liquid Gold For Healthy Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com