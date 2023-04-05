Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics

Power 107.5 CLOSE

On Wednesday, Howard University announced the appointment of Stacey Abrams as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics. In the role, the school says Abrams will foster interdisciplinary collaborations across the University on critical issues of race and Black politics, especially those issues that affect Americans of the African diaspora.

“I am honored to serve as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics, having had the privilege of knowing and learning from Dr. Walters,” said Abrams. “We are at an inflection point for American and international democracy, and I look forward to engaging Howard University’s extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape and direct the critical public policy decisions we face. From my alma mater, Spelman College, I have carved out a career that allows me to weave together policy analysis, political leadership, social justice, business, environmental, entertainment, and more. Through this post, I hope to emulate Dr. Walter’s diasporic lens on our world and be a part of how Howard University continues to contribute to the broader political discourse.”

The University hopes Abrams will inspire research and encourage broad discussions for solutions to complex problems that affect the Black community and other vulnerable populations. This will include a Ronald W. Walters Speakers Series with invited guests on a range of topics representing diverse perspectives.

In November, Stacey Abrams lost a hard-fought battle with Brian Kemp in the Georgia gubernatorial race. Abrams and Kemp have been battling in Georgia’s political space for years. In 2018, the two faced off in a governor’s race that came down to the wire. Although Abrams lost to Kemp in that election, the narrow loss helped propel her in the eyes of many Democrats. She also launched her campaign to get more Georgians registered to vote. Since the 2018 election, there have been over 1.6 million new registered voters in the state of Georgia. Now she’ll take her talents to Howard University where she is sure to shine once again.

“Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy – not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick. “As the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair, Ms. Abrams’ selection not only honors the work and legacy of renowned political strategist and scholar Dr. Ronald Walters, it expands on that legacy by bringing Howard students in dialogue with a contemporary candidate whose work has directly influenced today’s political landscape.”

According to The Dig, the endowed chair was created in Walters’ namesake to continue his legacy of expanding the University’s capacity as a leader in emerging scholarship in Black politics. Howard University first announced the creation of the endowed chair position in 2020 when Patricia Turner Walters, Ronald Walter’s wife, gifted Howard University with the couple’s personal collection of African American art valued at more than $2.5 million. The Ronald W. and Patricia Turner Walters Collection is currently on display at the Howard University Gallery of Art.

