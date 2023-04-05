Chlӧe Bailey has surely been busy with the recent releases of two major projects, back to back! She stops by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give the inside scoop on the makings of her new album and movie.
You can now stream In Pieces on all major platforms. Will Packer’s Praise This will release this Friday, April 7, 2023 on Peacock.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:
Don’t Miss…
Chlöe Bailey And More Shine At The ‘Praise This’ Red Carpet Premiere
The Internet Reacts To Chloe Bailey And Damson Idris’ Steamy’ Swarm’ Sex Scene
Watch: Halle Bailey Debuted ‘The Little Mermaid’ Official Trailer At The Oscars
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Chloe Bailey Talks New Projects: In Pieces Album Release and Praise This Movie Debut [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Become a DJ for day with The Boss Babe Breeze of Power 107.5/106.3!
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!