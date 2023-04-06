Power 107.5 CLOSE

Johnson & Johnson offers up to $8.9 billion to settle allegations that its baby powder causes cancer.

The proposed agreement would be paid over the next 25 years “to resolve all the current and future talc claims,” Johnson & Johnson said.

Over 60,000 victims, mostly women, filed claims due to their development of ovarian cancer from the product. The company’s talcum-based baby powder seized production the U.S. in 2020, and are set to soon be permanently removed from shelves everyt

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Talc is a naturally occurring mineral used in cosmetics and other personal care products, including baby powder and blush.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The New Jersey-based company will return the iconic product back to markets after fixing the formula, saying they plan to replace talcum with cornstarch.

LTL Management, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary filed for bankruptcy for a second time on Tuesday — this financial strategy is one the company said could “equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation” in the U.S., according to a regulatory filing.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Jury Orders Johnson & Johnson To Pay Woman’s Family $72M In Baby Powder Cancer Death

Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To Woman In Baby Power Cancer Lawsuit

Johnson & Johnson Offers Nearly $9 Billion Settlement For Talcum Powder Lawsuit was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com