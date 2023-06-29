Ohio Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies

A Cleveland woman claims she fired her gun to scare off a deer, but the bullet ended up in somebody’s home.
Fairview police say there were in the middle of a traffic stop on June 24 when they heard the shots fired. They were near the intersection of Lorain Road and West 210th Street when it happened.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
After looking in the area for the shooter, they came across the 40-year-old woman who promptly admitted to firing her weapon. She claims she was trying to scare off a deer. The problem, however, is that the bullet actually entered the residence of a nearby homeowner.
After further investigation, police also learned that the gun was stolen.
The woman was arrested and now faces charges of Discharging a Weapon into a Habitation and Receiving Stolen Property. Both charges are felonies.
