When it comes to domestic pets, cat lovers don’t always get a lot of love. Ohio is trying to change that.
An all-breed championship cat show is coming to Wooster, Ohio this summer. 30 different cat breeds from around the world will be competing on July 15 and 16 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The show will be put on by The Buckeye Ohio Rollers, in affiliation with The International Cat Association.
For more information about the cat show from FOX 8, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Cleveland: Woman Wanted By Police For Intentionally Killing Man With Car
- Love Cats? International Cat Show Coming To Ohio
- Ohio Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
Love Cats? International Cat Show Coming To Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Become CoHost for a Day with Power 107.5/106.3 and Ohio Media School!
-
Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 BET Awards With Busta Rhymes, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones & More Honored