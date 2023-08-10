New Whitney Houston Exhibit Featured At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Today (August 9) would’ve been the late Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday, and Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has the perfect way for us to celebrate.

Houston, a 2020 Rock Hall inductee, now has a brand new artifact on display in the music museum. A jacket, designed by Houston herself, alongside fashion designer Marc Bouwer, can now be seen in the Legends of Rock exhibit.

The red jacket is adorned with custom embroidery and song titles from Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight LP, which came out in 1990. That project debuted at 22 on the Billboard 200, then spent 22 weeks in the top 10.

Houston passed away in February 2012.

The release from the Rock Hall included the following passage:

“Celebrated as the ‘greatest singer of her generation,’ 2020 Inductee Whitney Houston’s accomplishments in music are unparalleled. Houston’s voice was as versatile as it was powerful, and her catalog shows a unique ability to incorporate a range of stylistic elements.” – Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Information from FOX 8 was used in this article. To read their entire report, [click here].

