Wendy’s Rumored To Join the Pumpkin Spice ‘Craze’!

When it comes to Pumpkin Spice the world knows no bounds. We’re just half way through August and the fall lovers are demanding fall flavors back on their menus. Dublin based fast food chain Wendy’s is jumping on the band wagon. It’s rumored that Wendy’s will be debuting a Pumpkin flavored Frosty.

While the chain itself has not confirmed whether the rumblings are true, fans on reddit seem to believe this will be Wendy’s newest menu item. Word on the street is not only will Wendy’s have a pumpkin flavored frosty, the chain will also have pumpkin flavored coffee and cold brews starting on September 12th.