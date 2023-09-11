Columbus Unites to Save Lives: Black Suicide Awareness Week Begins

In efforts to raise awareness and save lives, the Male Behavioral Health & Black Suicide Prevention has created black suicide prevention week which kicked off on September 09, 2023 in honor of national suicide day. Different organizations and community partners gathered at Mayme Moore Park to raise awareness about black suicide. While also honoring and remembering the lives of black people lost to suicide. Throughout this week, there will be more events to follow to continue raising awareness,
providing support, and fellowship.
As the suicide rates in the black community has increased over the last few years, please be sure
to take care of your mental health with some of these tips:
1. Acknowledge your emotions and practice healthy emotional releases.
2. Reach out and talk to a primary care provider if needed.
3. Practice mindfulness.
4. Practice gratitude and focus on positivity.
Remember YOU ARE NOT ALONE. If you or a loved one needs help, don’t hesitate to call or
text the suicide hotline at 614-221-5445.
Read More About The Warning Signs, Resources, and How To Get Help Here.
By: Zara Love
