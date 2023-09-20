Free Flu Vaccines Offered by OSU Wexner Medical Center on Community Health Day

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As we begin to transition from the warmth of summer to the crispness of fall, we will soon step into flu season. Which starts at the beginning of October. The flu is characterized by symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. Though the flu can affect everyone, for those with a compromising immune system it can be more detrimental. Which has caused OSU Wexner Medical Center to offer free flu shots to the community to help them protect themselves and others.

This Saturday (September 23rd), there will be a community health day event at OSU Wexner Medical Center’s Outpatient Care East. Which is located at 543 Taylor Avenue and they will be serving people from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There is no pre-registration required and anyone 7 years old and up is eligible for the free flu shot. Apart from receiving the flu vaccine, there will also be an opportunity to obtain fresh produce, naloxone kits, and even complete voter registration. This event only comes twice a year by the OSU Medical Center as they are committed to keeping Central Ohio residents healthy. If you’d like to take advantage of the free opportunity, be sure to stop by Saturday.

By: Zara Love