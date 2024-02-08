Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Ashanti Closes Victoria Secret’s ‘Adore Me’ NYFW Lingerie Show

The "What's Luv" singer helps kick off NYFW by participating in a size, race, body, and age diverse lingerie show.

Published on February 8, 2024

Adore Me At New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion February 2024

Source: Arun Nevader / Getty

Ashanti is helping kick off New York Fashion Week.  The R&B songstress surprised fashion show attendees with a sexy closing performance at Adore Me’s invite-only lingerie runway show. Hosted in conjunction with Art Hearts Fashion, the NYFW event was held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 7.

The Victoria’s Secret brand’s recent runway was a magical, fashion-forward interpretation of a love story. According to Adore Me’s Instagram, the fashion show was “straight out of a romance novel” and featured pieces from their Spring, Bridal, and Valentine’s Day collections.

Models of all ages, shapes, ethnicities, and sizes sashayed down the catwalk, creating an emotive experience for onlookers. The show’s empowering message was clear: Everyone is sexy and deserves love. See model Savanah Debrosse’s curves werk the runway.

Adore Me At New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion February 2024

Source: Arun Nevader / Getty

Models mostly slayed in the colors of sweet emotion: red, pink, white, and purple. However, seductive colors like green, blue, and black came down the runway as well.

Design notes of lace, silk, sheer fabrics, tulle, and garters also dialed up the sexiness of the show. And, large bows boldly placed on some models’ derrières, like Tikara Bonaventure’s, were a crowd favorite.

Adore Me At New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion February 2024

Source: Arun Nevader / Getty

Ashanti gives a surprising performance to a packed NYFW crowd.

Frequently glowing with love from her boo, Nelly, Ashanti was the perfect end to such a romantic, fashion-filled presentation. To the surprise of fans, she took to the runway looking fierce and fashionable in all black.

She wore a leather jacket dress with lacy lingerie, a wide Dolce & Gabbana belt, and patterned tights. Her hair was styled in hip-length cornrows. Ashanti complimented her black ‘fit with silver jewelry, Louis Vuitton shades, and shiny patent leather booties.

New York Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion February 2024 - Backstage/Arrivals/Front Row - February 7

Source: Mark Gunter / Getty

Ashanti’s NYFW performance is one of many the “Foolish” star has headlined in the past few weeks amid pregnancy rumors. Just last week, she and Nelly took the stage in Miami, spurring rumors even more.

Ashanti Closes Victoria Secret’s ‘Adore Me’ NYFW Lingerie Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

