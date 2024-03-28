Listen Live
Entertainment

Can You Be Friends With Your Therapist? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Two women sitting in armchairs and talking. Woman psychologist talking to patient

Source: Fiordaliso / Getty

 

When it comes to therapy, there’s definitely a thin line between being friendly with your therapist and considering your therapist to be a friend.

However, ethics aside, is there ever any room to be “buddy-buddy” with the help?

 

 

RELATED: The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

 

The viral clip seen above is of a woman on TikTok questioning whether or not her overzealous therapist was at risk of a HIPPA violation by feeling comfortable enough to jokingly write a comment on one of her social media videos that read, “Girl, you crazy!” It gave us quite a chuckle and made way for an interesting debate, where we got valid points from both sides of the argument.

Watch this special report via The Amanda Seales Show below on how we feel about making friends with your therapist:

 

 

The post Can You Be Friends With Your Therapist? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Can You Be Friends With Your Therapist? | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Can You Be Friends With Your Therapist? | The Amanda Seales Show

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close