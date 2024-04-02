Listen Live
Entertainment

Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Amanda Seales (2023)

Source: Photosbyrome LLC / Radio One Digital

 

As the world shifts into a more accepting and diverse dating pool in terms of conventional ways of partnering up — shoutout to all the “throuples” out there! — should it still be against the law to commit adultery?

The state of New York is taking a hard look at that question after a new bill was recently introduced in hopes of repealing the rarely-enforced law that was first enacted all the way back in 1907.

Cheaters, rejoice!

 

RELATED: TSU’s Entire Board of Trustees Get Disbanded | The Amanda Seales Show

The interesting development currently making its way through the New York Legislature inspired Amanda to share a bit of a “pumpkin-eater” story from her own personal trials and tribulations. Although she wasn’t in the wrong at all, Amanda learned a valuable lesson when it comes to the generational cycle that can play a part in many situations of adultery. Grab your popcorn!

 

Enjoy this hilarious, “scandalous” story of adultery by way of the head honcho herself here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close