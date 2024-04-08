Listen Live
Is The Supreme Court The Reason For Increased HBCU Enrollment? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 8, 2024

As Paul Mooney once hilariously said — in a much more explicit manner, mind you! — some people want to enjoy all that comes with Black culture yet simultaneously would rather starve than actually live in the shoes and/or skin of melanated folk.

Could HBCUs be experiencing a similar-yet-less-dramatic surge in popularity from the masses following last year’s decision by The Supreme Court to eliminate race from the admissions process? That’s what we’re discussing today on The Amanda Seales Show!

 

 

In a twist of irony due strictly to the beloved moniker we’ve grown to call him by, Supreme wasn’t too keen on giving up props to The Surpreme Court. Instead, he used his recent gradate of a son and another on the road to beginning his collegiate academic career as examples for the current popularity in HBCU applications. In short, they’re just really lit right now! Can you blame these budding young minds, though?

Join the debate below in this segment of The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

