Listen Live
Movies

Spider-Punk Gets Solo Movie Written by Daniel Kaluuya

Spider-Punk Movie in Development at Sony Written by Daniel Kaluuya

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Screen Talks: Daniel Kaluuya - 68th BFI London Film Festival
Source: Joe Maher / Getty

A fan favorite from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is getting his own animated solo movie, currently in early development by Sony Pictures Animation.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Oscar Award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya— who starred in movies like “Black Panther,” “Get Out,” and voiced the character Spider-Punk in the Spider-Verse film, is co-writing the feature film alongside Ajon Singh.

Related Stories

Though plot details have not been given at this time, the film is expected to center around the punk-rock, anti-establishment, nonchalant Hobie Brown a.k.a. Spider-Punk, whose main weapon of choice is his electric guitar. Spider-Punk’s character, along with a large web of other characters, was introduced in the multi-universe sequel “Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Into the Spider-Verse,” which released in 2018, is the first film of the series that follows a young, new Spider-Man named Miles Morales from Brooklyn. The first film won an Oscar Award for Best Animated Feature. The sequel, “Across the Spider-Verse” grossed over $690 million in the box office and was also nominated for an Oscar.

Though it is unclear if the solo Spider-Punk movie will be hitting theaters, Kaluuya is also expected to reprise his role in the third movie, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” set to come out in 2027.

Spider-Punk Movie in Development at Sony Written by Daniel Kaluuya  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close