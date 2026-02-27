9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup
Columbus’ premier music festival, SUMMER614, is back with its 2026 lineup – returning to downtown for another summer celebration.
The one-day event is set for Saturday, May 30th at Columbus Commons, with doors opening at 4PM.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Keyshia Cole
- Keke Wyatt
- Next
- Ying Yang Twins
- Plies
Tickets and packages are on sale now at Summer614.com.
MORE: Everything You Missed at the 8th Annual Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Last year, the festival brought out a stacked lineup including Total, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Stokley, Tweet, Lil Scrappy, Eric Roberson, and Juelz Santana, continuing its run as a staple in Columbus’ urban summer festival scene.
