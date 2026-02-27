Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images

Columbus’ premier music festival, SUMMER614, is back with its 2026 lineup – returning to downtown for another summer celebration.

The one-day event is set for Saturday, May 30th at Columbus Commons, with doors opening at 4PM.

This year’s lineup includes:

  • Keyshia Cole
  • Keke Wyatt
  • Next
  • Ying Yang Twins
  • Plies

Tickets and packages are on sale now at Summer614.com.

MORE: Everything You Missed at the 8th Annual Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Last year, the festival brought out a stacked lineup including Total, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Stokley, Tweet, Lil Scrappy, Eric Roberson, and Juelz Santana, continuing its run as a staple in Columbus’ urban summer festival scene.


More from Power 107.5
Trending
23 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

The Morning Hustle Assets
Entertainment  |  Written By: The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.
Columbus News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Columbus to host Olympic soccer games in 2028

11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Written By: Samjah Iman

Dressing For Your Kind Of Love: 10 Looks To Wear On Valentine’s Day

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close