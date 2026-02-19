COSI ranked best science museum in the country

Source: COSI / COSI

Cosi was ranked best science museum in the country for the 6th time in the last 7 years. The accolade comes from USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, revealed on Wednesday.The nomination was determined by a panel of industry experts and USA Today editors. The award was then voted on by the public.

COSI opened at its original location at 280 E. Broad St. in March 1964. It moved to its current space 333 W. Broad St. in November 1999.

COSI features a range of immersive exhibits, including The Science Behind PIXAR, Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids and Verse COSI. The museum also serves local students with its STEAM programs, including the the Learning Lunchbox program which distributes hands-on STEAM kits to underserved students.