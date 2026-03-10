Netflix / Yahy Abdul-Mateen II / Man on Fire

Fresh off his stellar performance in Wonder Man, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is stepping into the shoes Denzel Washington once filled in Netflix’s Man on Fire.

In the Netflix seven-episode television series based on the novels by A.J. Quinnell, Yahya Abdul-Matten II takes on the role of John Creasy, a former special forces mercenary who is suffering from PTSD after three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

While trying to escape his demons and by heading to Rio de Janeiro, Creasy embarks on a mission to avenge the death of a friend while protecting his daughter from the same individuals who destroyed her family.

Like in the 2004 film of the same name starring Washington, which earned a whopping $130 million on a $60 million budget, Abdul-Mateen’s version of Creasy turns out to be the ultimate badass whom his friends’ killers wish they had never crossed in the first place.

At one point in the trailer, Creasy tells one person, “Let me be very clear. You’re not gonna survive this,” which are his only words in the teaser, giving viewers a small taste of the type of energy the character will be bringing.

Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and Paul Ben-Victor will also star in Man on Fire, which premieres on Netflix April 30.

If you’re wondering if this will make the Black Watch, you’d best believe it will.

You can hit the gallery below for more photos from the upcoming series.