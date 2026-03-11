Listen Live
Dr. Dre officially a billionaire

Nearly a dozen years after he declared himself “hip-hop’s first billionaire,” Dr. Dre finally is one

Published on March 11, 2026

According to new Forbes 2026 billionaires list, Dre is tied for 3332nd on the world’s richest list, with Jared Kushner, Rihanna, Steel Magnate Richard Teets Jr. and lots of others.“They need to update the Forbes list,” Dre said in May of 2014, after he and Jimmy Iovine sold their Beats by Dre business to apple for 3 billion. 12 years later seems like they have done just that. The West Coast icon becomes the second rapper on the list behind Jay-Z and one of six musicians currently recognized as billionaires joining a group that includes Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

