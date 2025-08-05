Latto Announces Limited Edition Collection With Apple Bottoms

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

One of our favorite Georgia girls, Latto, has teamed up with the iconic Apple Bottoms brand for a collaboration that blends her signature style with the nostalgic Y2K fashion that made the brand a cultural phenomenon. As reported by VIBE, this partnership, announced on the one-year anniversary of her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, is a celebration of Latto’s journey and her love for the brand.

“To kick off the celebration of my 1-year anniversary of Sugar Honey Iced Tea, I’m launching my exclusive collab with Apple Bottoms! 🍎 Limited quantities available now,” Latto shared on her social media, directing fans to the collection available on the Apple Bottoms website.

The collaboration features 16 pieces, including brown velour sets, statement cheetah print pants, and the brand’s signature blue denim. Each item reflects Latto’s bold fashion sense, making it perfect for both stage performances and parties. The rapper even highlighted the full-circle moment on her Instagram, sharing a “how it started vs. how it ended” post that showcased her wearing Apple Bottoms shorts on her album cover.

Apple Bottoms, originally launched in 2002 by rapper Nelly, quickly became a staple in hip-hop fashion. Known for its curve-hugging denim and cultural relevance, the brand was immortalized in songs like Flo Rida’s “Low” and Twista’s “Overnight Celebrity.” After a hiatus, Apple Bottoms made a triumphant return in 2024, ready to reclaim its place in the fashion world.

The brand described the collaboration as a fusion of Latto’s modern style with the timeless appeal of Apple Bottoms. “Blending Latto’s signature style with iconic Y2K fashion, this collab brings a fresh take on the looks that made Apple Bottoms a Hip-Hop staple,” reads the brand’s website.

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea, released in 2024, featured hits like “Put It on da Floor” and “Big Mama,” with guest appearances from stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. This collaboration with Apple Bottoms not only celebrates the album’s success but also cements Latto’s influence in both music and fashion.

Fans can explore the collection now at www.applebottoms.com/latto, but with limited quantities, it’s clear this drop is as exclusive as it is stylish.

